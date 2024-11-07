M/A-Com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.4 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $200.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.9 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $729.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $212 million to $218 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.