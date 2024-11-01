LyondellBasell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $573 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $573 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $10.32 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.27 billion.

