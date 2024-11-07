Lyell Immunopharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $34,000 in the period.

