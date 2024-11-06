Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lundin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Lundin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 6:07 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $101.2 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUNMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUNMF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up