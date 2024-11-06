Lundin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $101.2 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

