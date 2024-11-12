Lument: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.5 million.

