Lucid Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Thursday reported a loss of $992.5 million…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Thursday reported a loss of $992.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $200 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCID at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCID

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.