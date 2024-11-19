Lowe’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.7…

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.7 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.96 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $11.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $83 billion to $83.5 billion.

