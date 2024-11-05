Louisiana-Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $90 million.…

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $722 million in the period.

