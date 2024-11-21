Logility Supply Chain Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions expects full-year revenue in the range of $101 million to $105 million.

