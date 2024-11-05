LoanDepot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.4 million. The…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.4 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $314.6 million in the period.

