LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $65.7 million to $70.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $310 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.