Live Nation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $451.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.66.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $7.65 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.75 billion.

