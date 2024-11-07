Lipocine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPCN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.