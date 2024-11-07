Lions Gate: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $163.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $948.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $928.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGF.A

