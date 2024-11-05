Limbach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.5 million…

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

The Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $133.9 million in the period.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $520 million to $540 million.

