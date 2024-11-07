Ligand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.5 million.

Ligand expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.