Lifeway: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 9:09 AM

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Thursday reported net income of $3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period.

