Lifeward: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period.

Lifeward expects full-year revenue in the range of $25 million to $26 million.

