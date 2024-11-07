Lifetime Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported profit of $344,000…

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported profit of $344,000 in its third quarter.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $183.8 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

