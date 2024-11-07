LifeStance Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported a loss of $6…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $312.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $302.5 million to $322.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

