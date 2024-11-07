Liberty Broadband: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA) on Thursday reported profit of $142 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA) on Thursday reported profit of $142 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $262 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRDA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.