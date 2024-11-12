Lexicon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 million.

