Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lesaka Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $133.7 million to $144.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $557 million to $612.7 million.

