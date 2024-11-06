LegalZoom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.1 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $162 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $678 million to $682 million.

