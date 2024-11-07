LCI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.6 million. On…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.39.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $915.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $914.2 million.

