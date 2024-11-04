Lattice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $7.2…

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $112 million to $122 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

