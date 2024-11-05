Latham Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.9…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $150.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.7 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $510 million.

