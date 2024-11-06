Lantheus Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $131.1 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $378.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.6 million.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion.

