Landsea: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Monday reported net income of $11.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Monday reported net income of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The residential homebuilder posted revenue of $338.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSEA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.