La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $30 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The furniture company posted revenue of $521 million in the period.

