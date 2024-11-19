Live Radio
Home » Latest News » La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 4:24 PM

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $30 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The furniture company posted revenue of $521 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up