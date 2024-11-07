L.B. Foster: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.9 million in its third…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.9 million in its third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $3.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 54 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period.

