Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $66 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.8 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $237.9 million.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $279 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.