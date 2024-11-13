Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.1 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $181.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $706.2 million.

Kulicke and Soffa expects full-year revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million.

