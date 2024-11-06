Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kronos Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 6:01 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $71.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $484.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO

