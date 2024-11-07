Krispy Kreme: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379 million.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 18 cents to 22 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion.

