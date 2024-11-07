Kratos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $275.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $295 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.