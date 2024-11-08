Koppers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.8 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $554.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.8 million.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

