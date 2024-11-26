Kohl’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.50 per share.

