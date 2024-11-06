Kodiak Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported a loss…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $324.6 million in the period.

