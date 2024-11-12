Kodak: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18 million in…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $18 million in its third quarter.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $261 million in the period.

