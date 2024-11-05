Kinross Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $355.3 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $355.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period.

