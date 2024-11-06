Kingsway Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.8 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.