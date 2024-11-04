Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported net income of $3.2 million…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported net income of $3.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $374.3 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion.

