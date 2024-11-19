Keysight: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $614 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.71.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

