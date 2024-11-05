Live Radio
Key Tronic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 4:34 PM

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

