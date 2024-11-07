Kenvue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $383 million. On…

SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — SKILLMAN, N.J. (AP) — Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $383 million.

On a per-share basis, the Skillman, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The consumer health company posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

Kenvue expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KVUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KVUE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.