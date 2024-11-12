Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15,000…

On a per-share basis, the Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFFB

