Kennedy-Wilson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment and services company posted revenue of $127.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.