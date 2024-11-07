Kelly Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $800,000.…

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

