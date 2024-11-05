Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.1 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.9 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

